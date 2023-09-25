N-JOY Conquers Peaks For Another Year In A Row With Its Summer Tour NJOY Summer

Radio N-JOY is successfully running its NJOYSummer tour again this year, spanning a record 15 weeks. Through the NJOYSummer campaign, listeners have had the opportunity to explore various destinations of national and cultural significance, as well as learn more about the Bulgarian tourism and hospitality industry. Thus, the radio continues to support Bulgarian tourism and to delight its listeners during the summer with numerous prizes and good mood. The weekly game has so far attracted over 35,000 participants, which has improved on the campaign's achievements in previous years. These efforts have not gone unnoticed by radio listeners, who continue to identify N-JOY as a favorite choice for a pop radio station.*

Thus, the campaign has successfully realized its goal to support and promote Bulgarian tourism. For the first year, the campaign included an audio podcast series featuring the favorite Inspector N-JOY. In it, he introduced successful professionals from the industry, giving them a platform to share their experiences with the general audience, as well as told the listeners about modern trends and techniques in the hotel business. N-JOY Radio podcasts can be listened to on the website in addition to the official Spotify radio profile.

N-JOY never stops pushing its boundaries, covering a rich palette of topics through its diverse initiatives, thanks to which listeners have the opportunity to enrich their knowledge and culture. In its campaigns, the radio guarantees entertainment and music for every taste, as well as a variety of games, encouraging active participation of listeners. N-JOY continues to support young talents and strengthen their relationship with fans, providing them with opportunities for direct encounters and appearances. In turn, the radio audience continues to appreciate its many initiatives, elevating it to new heights. For the month of June, Radio N-JOY was the most listened to radio in urban environments in the 18-45 year old age group.

To keep up to date with the radio station's latest events and campaigns, follow N-JOY on Facebook and Instagram.

*GARB, Audience Survey Representative of the Population, June 2023, Radio N-JOY ranks first in pop radio ratings in the 15-69 year old urban listener category.