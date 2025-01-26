Award for bTV and "120 minutes" host Svetoslav Ivanov from Bulgarian National Radio

Bulgarian National Radio celebrated its 90th anniversary with a festive program and the presentation of the "Sirak Skitnik" awards. Svetoslav Ivanov, host of "120 minutes" on bTV, was awarded a special prize for "Professionalism on air", given for the second time by colleagues from Bulgarian National Radio to a journalist from another electronic media. Tsveti Radeva from the program "Horizon" is the winner of the 2024 Grand Prize "Sirak Skitnik" for her contribution to the development of the media.

BNR Director General Milen Mitev presented the award to Svetoslav Ivanov for his creative courage, innovation, pluralism, collegiality, partnership, tolerance and for creating a better media environment in Bulgaria.

"90 years is an extraordinary period for BNR. BNR spans three Bulgarias. Some of the journalists who set the trends in our profession worked and work here, and this award is particularly valuable to me because it comes from them," said Svetoslav Ivanov. From the stage, the bTV journalist said that the BNR celebration was a celebration of the entire media community. "The most important tool we work with is our mind and heart, but also our voice. Words are used as weapons, they hurt and bring pain, but our words unite and bring the truth," he added.