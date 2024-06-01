bTV and Radio N-JOY celebrate birthdays

On June 1, bTV traditionally celebrated its birthday. On this day in 2000 the broadcasts of the media began and today marks 24 years since the establishment of the first Bulgarian private national television. Since its foundation, bTV has never stopped developing, introducing a number of innovations to the media market, presenting for the first time some of the world's biggest format titles and quickly establishing itself as the preferred TV channel of the general public. Since the beginning of 2024, the media group has taken a number of steps to revamp its programming content, reporting significant growth in primetime audience share, and bTV continues to be recognized by viewers as an established source of quality journalism, home to premiere entertainment and sports shows, glamorous show formats, favorite faces and original Bulgarian series. At the same time, the media group is the first in Bulgaria to gradually certify its productions to the international albert standard in order to reduce its carbon footprint and care for the environment.

On June 1, Radio N-JOY, one of the largest music radio stations in the country and part of the bTV Radio Group, celebrated its media anniversary. For the past 18 years, N-JOY has been playing the hottest hits and contemporary pop music, while its popular presenters keep listeners entertained with curious showbiz news and topics, as well as fun music games. NJOYSummer radio campaigns, currently in their 9th year, have become a hallmark over the years, as has its iconic Back to School initiative, which is supported each year by some of the country's biggest music stars.

"I congratulate all the teams of bTV and Radio N-JOY, who are the foundation of our common success. I also thank our partners, viewers, and listeners, who every day give us high trust and challenge us to become better. bTV is a brand that has proven its quality and has an indisputable role in society. Our mission is to inform and offer diverse entertainment, but also to be an example of responsible business and a preferred partner for socially relevant causes. We are adding another year to bTV's history and continue to build on our efforts to be even closer to our consumers," says Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV Media Group.

bTV celebrated the double holiday not only with its viewers and listeners, but also with a great event for the employees. In the spirit of the company's green policies, its mission and values, all TV and radio employees and their families were entertained outdoors with an entertainment program, and festive games for Children's Day were provided for the little ones.

Happy birthday to all colleagues! And to all children!