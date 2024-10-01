bTV Comedy celebrates 15 years with Spanish "New Neighbors" star Nacho Guerreros

On 1 October, bTV Comedy celebrates its birthday! For 15 years, Bulgaria's only all-comedy channel has been bringing fun and laughter to the homes of the whole family. bTV Comedy's programming caters to all tastes, offering a wide selection of the most popular comedy and entertainment programs from around the world.

bTV Comedy was launched on 1 October 2009 as a unique channel for the Bulgarian television market, offering only comedy and entertainment programs 24 hours a day. bTV Comedy has established itself as one of the most watched TV channels and one of the most popular thematic programs among the young audience.

For its birthday, bTV Comedy has prepared a number of surprises for its loyal viewers. The biggest is the upcoming visit of Spanish actor Nacho Guerreros to Bulgaria at the end of November. The performer of one of the most iconic roles in the hit show “The New Neighbors” - that of the concierge Coque - is coming to Bulgaria to meet his Bulgarian fans in person. Details of the upcoming event will soon be available on the official bTV Comedy Facebook page.

A surprise on the channel's schedule is the premiere of the series "Fuller House", which will be broadcast in a few weeks. The series is a sequel of sorts to the 1987 cult sitcom "Full House". The story centers on the eldest daughter from the original series, Donna Jo (DJ) Tanner, who, like her father, is faced with the challenge of raising three children.

Iconic series such as “„Friends“, „Two and a Half Men“, „'Allo 'Allo!“, „Keeping Up Apperances“, „The New Neighbors“ as well as contemporary productions such as „Schitt's Creek“, „Wellington Paranormal“, „Ghosts“, „The Windsors“ and many more will keep you smiling.