bTV ends market lethargy with new programmes

bTV plays a key role in the transformation of the media landscape of Bulgaria implementing the strategy of channel renewal on a group level. This fall, five completely new formats for Bulgaria launched on bTV, and two of them - Don’t Forget the Lyrics and To Tell the Truth, were programmed from the middle of the TV season which is in general a brave step for the market.

In recent years, the Bulgarian market has experienced a certain lethargy, with the main broadcasters relying on familiar formats that have been produced without interruption for many years, resulting in predictability of content. In response to this need for change, bTV made significant financial investments in new programming content since the beginning of 2024.

Thus, viewers saw the premiere of Million Dollar Island this fall following the success of The Bachelor and the upcoming launch of The Biggest Loser in 2025. At the same time, bTV brought back established ratings juggernauts such as Who Wants to be a Millionaire and I Love My Country with updated versions, and successfully continued the implementation of The Voice of Bulgaria and Home Makeover.

Another novelty this season was the decision to program the gameshows Guess My Age, Name That Tune, To Tell the Truth and Don't Forget the Lyrics after 22.00 creating a new entertainment slot, after the prior success of Who Knew? in the 20.00 slot.

With a strategic approach that encompasses the revival of established formats and their upgrading according to global trends, the channel has positioned itself as a pioneer in developing and modernizing the television market in Bulgaria. New titles and programming approaches meet the entertainment needs of the whole family, while also attracting the hard-to-reach younger audience. The results of all this are already in sight. For the first half of 2024, bTV reported an increase in daily reach, with the largest increase - 12% - among young people in the 18-35 target group.

Along with the introduction of brand-new shows, bTV is also building new TV faces that are familiar and liked by viewers and close to the young audience. These two steps send a clear message to advertisers about the media's willingness to respond to global and local trends with which individual brands are readily associated. bTV is not only responding to the current interests of viewers, but is also expanding access to its programming with additional digitally generated content, creating a dynamic and adaptable media presence.

In the words of bTV CEO Ralf Bartoleit: "bTV has always been a true leader, dictating change in the market. With its bold investments in the needs of viewers and advertisers, bTV is establishing itself as an innovator in the television sector. Bold programming and adaptability to global trends not only stimulate audience interest but also build trust with viewers, partners and advertisers."

This strategic focus has allowed the channel to create a competitive advantage and strengthen its position as a key player in the Bulgarian television market, bTV notes.