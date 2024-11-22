bTV Media Group expands digital portfolio with new health content website

In continuation of its mission to provide useful, competent and reliable information and to cover a wide range of consumer topics, bTV Media Group has developed a new health website - www.svetatnazdraveto.bg - which is now taking its place in the digital space. The platform brings together health topics for the whole family and offers a variety of content from experts in health, medicine and prevention. The new health website is a logical next step in the development and upgrading of bTV Media Group's digital projects.

The site offers useful tips for all ages - from the youngest to the oldest. There is also evidence-based health information for parents - both expectant and current - with expert advice for newborns and children of all ages. Men's and women's health is also a focus of www.svetatnazdraveto.bg, where users can find articles on reproductive health and hormone balance. Prevention and early treatment are key to the concept of www.svetatnazdraveto.bg, with special material on disease prevention and early symptom recognition.

"We are committed to meeting the needs of our viewers for quality health advice, stories and news, as well as the needs of our partners. We are expanding our digital presence and adding a new platform with content on a socially important topic such as health," says Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV Media Group.

"After extensive research and driven by the desire to create a quality platform that brings together everything related to health for the whole family, we have come up with a concept that is an innovation for our market. At svetatnazdraveto.bg you will find interviews with health experts, video workouts, health guides for men and women, children and parents, podcasts with leading names in medicine," says Zoya Vassileva, Director of Digital and Digital Sales at bTV Media Group.

With its varied and rich video content, the website will be a natural digital extension of bTV's World of Health show. It will feature Dr. Nedelya Shtonova's TV meetings with leading specialists in various fields, as well as her popular columns offering science-based strategies for solving any health problem.

"Svetat na Zdraveto” website also opens a new but big door that many people have always wanted to look through - the world of the Bulgarian Doctors. In this special series, the team will introduce some of the biggest names in medicine. They will share first-hand accounts of the pains, hidden joys, fears, disappointments and triumphs that are usually kept out of the spotlight.

Each week on the Health Podcast, leading medical professionals, nutritionists and psychologists will share expert advice, best practices and innovative approaches for a better, healthier lifestyle. "Svetat na Zdraveto” will also cover mental health, seasonal viral and respiratory illnesses and prevention tips for the whole family.