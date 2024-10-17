bTV Radio Group opens its new high-tech studio complex, setting new standards in the radio industry

bTV Radio Group, one of the leading radio groups in Bulgaria, today officially opened its new high-tech studio complex. The space, which will bring together N-JOY, bTV Radio, Jazz FM, Classic FM and Z-Rock, represents a significant step forward in the development of the country's radio industry.

The new complex is the result of a major investment that reflects bTV Radio Group's strategic vision for the future of radio in the digital age. Equipped with state-of-the-art sound recording and processing technologies, it delivers unprecedented sound quality comparable to cinematic standards.

"With the new studio complex, we are responding to the changing consumption habits of audiences and setting the direction for the development of high-quality audio content available on all platforms. We are taking an important step towards the future of the media world, where technology and content are intertwined for a better user experience," said Gospodin Yovchev, CEO of bTV Radio Group.

The complex is equipped with the latest technology for radio and audio production, including studios with video streaming and separate rooms for multimedia content. A key feature is the dedicated RADIOMATE media hub. Designed to stimulate creativity and encourage the creation of innovative content, this area allows for live music performances, podcasts, interviews and a variety of multimedia projects. The design of the studios combines modern trends in the work environment with a striking style, vision and individual touch.

"We focused on creating an environment that not only meets the current needs of the radio industry, but also anticipates future trends," said Alexandra Galabova, bTV Radio Group Marketing and PR Manager and Project Manager. "Integrated live streaming systems, video production and digital distribution capabilities allow us to create multi-platform content - from traditional radio to visual podcasts and interactive online shows. With our modern design and innovative on-air connectivity, we create excellent conditions for the realization of various projects and collaborations.

With the opening of the high-tech studio complex, bTV Radio Group consolidates its position as a leader in the radio industry, ready to meet the challenges of the digital environment and continue to deliver high quality and diverse content to its audience.