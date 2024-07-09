"Name That Tune?" and "Don’t Forget the Lyrics?" with TV debut on bTV

bTV has acquired the broadcast rights to the entertainment music formats "What's That Song?" (Name That Tune) and "Do You Remember the Lyrics?" (Don't Forget the Lyrics) from Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment. With this move, the media is expanding its portfolio of entertainment game shows that bring the whole family to the screen.

"What's That Song?" (Name That Tune) is an American television musical created in the 1950s and produced in over 27 countries on 4 continents to date. Owned by Prestige Entertainment, the first original music show of its kind is a perfect blend of nostalgia and pop culture, in which participants must guess song titles based on a few notes played by a live band. Two players battle it out in several rounds. To join the game, participants must know, remember and recognize songs from all genres and decades. To win, they must beat their opponent with speed and guess the correct songs in a series of games.

"Don't Forget the Lyrics” has been an undisputed hit among music shows since its inception in 2007. Created by Jeff Apploff, it has been performed in various versions in over 25 countries around the world, including the USA, UK, China, France, Italy, Spain, India and others. "Do You Remember the Lyrics?" is a modern classic in which contestants must sing hit songs and fill in missing lyrics. To do this, players must choose tracks from different genres and decades, from established hits to fresh new versions.

"What's That Song?" and " Do You Remember the Lyrics?" are the latest productions that will soon delight bTV viewers. With them, the media reinforces its aspiration to serve quality content and establish the place of prize fund music game shows on its television airwaves.