Ralf Bartoleit: bTV takes the entertainment route to diversification

The Bulgarian national commercial broadcaster bTV Media Group has been on an upward trajectory since Ralf Bartoleit took over as its CEO at the beginning of 2023. A highly experienced executive who spent over 10 years at Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 Media, including over a year in charge of the VoD service Maxdome, he has initiated a number of important changes at bTV Media Group, which is part of the pan- regional group Central European Media Enterprises (CME).

The first, he says, was the transformation of one of its thematic channels, previously known as bTV Lady, into bTV Story. Bartoleit decided to change its whole concept, adding that this was “part of a bigger plan.”

bTV Media Group, he continues, currently operates a flagship channel named bTV, along with the thematic channels Action, Cinema, Comedy, Story and Ring. Alongside these, it operates eight digital platforms, a movie distribution brand (bTV Studios), the radio stations that are “quite stable and growing successfully year-on-year” and the streaming service Voyo, which is also present in CME’s other markets.

According to Bartoleit, “local production was always very successful in Bulgaria, and we clearly see a trend of even more local production.”

One of the first measures he took when becoming CEO was to replace Turkish series in primetime on the main channel bTV with local programming. These Turkish series, along with those from countries such as South Korea, were then moved to the rebranded bTV Story, which was transformed into a telenovela channel.

“And with this measure”, he adds, “bTV Story is sometimes the #4 channel in the Bulgarian market in primetime. This was a very successful operation.”

Looking more generally at programming, Bartoleit says his main objective since the start of this year has been to make the schedule on the main channel bTV diverse in primetime. It now includes local productions including Dancing Stars, Home Makeover and I Love Bulgaria (based on I Love My Country), along with the longer running The Bachelor.

“I want to also follow the same strategy for autumn,” he adds. “Million Dollar Island [from Talpa Studios] and Run for Victory, which is a combination of reality show with Bulgarian historical and traditional elements.” The long-running hit The Voice of Bulgaria, which is “always improving year-on-year,” also continues to feature in the schedule.

Bartoleit also says that he wants to “try out lots of different shows to underline and show to the market we are really investing in diversification, which is very important. Obviously for our viewers but also for the B2B market, our advertising clients.” These shows include Guess My Age, Name That Tune, Tell the Truth and Don’t Forget the Lyrics.

“In the end, TV is a business with long-running titles,” he continues. “My challenge and my target, also, is really to invent new grids. We were doing the same thing for too long. So, I really want to come up with new products for the market, but this can also be some products that are known in other markets for a long time.”

Ultimately, Bartoleit wants to offer bTV viewers a variety of new entertainment shows, with the “one important word” for him in this being entertainment.

In addition, he highlights the fact that for a long time bTV was known for its news and current affairs programming – Bartoleit is also in charge of its news department. But now in order to attract new viewers the company has to invest in entertainment, which in turn will help maintain its news offering. “We have to be a little bit more relaxed, lighter, entertaining in all our programs to get market share back from the competition.”

The results to-date have certainly been promising, with the company this year alone gaining nearly four points (up from 30 to 34, or nearly 10%) in prime time. Growth has been seen on both the main channel bTV and partly bTV Story, while all day share has seen single digit growth.

