Record 6,811 polluted sites cleaned in 12th edition of "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" initiative

This year's edition of the "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" campaign set another record in the number of cleaned polluted areas and unregulated landfills - 6 811. The new record shows that the 2024 initiative was even bigger than 2023, when the number of areas cleaned was 6,092. The number of areas restored and improved this year was 175.

In 2024, 699 kindergartens and educational institutions from all over the country joined the campaign. Their number is 100 more than the previous edition, with a total of 596 in 2023 and 575 in 2022. Thousands of children, together with their parents, teachers, friends, sports and interest clubs, came out and cleaned Bulgaria again this year.

“Another extremely successful year for the “Let's Clean Bulgaria Together” campaign! We sincerely thank all our loyal business partners, municipalities, institutions, NGOs and most of all the thousands of inspiring volunteers who contributed with their hard work and heart. This campaign has become much more than an annual initiative - it is a symbol of unity, care and hope for a cleaner Bulgaria. Together, with perseverance and personal example, we can continue to change the world around us and leave a much better place for our children to live and grow," said Janeta Diadovska, Marketing and Corporate Communications Director at bTV Media Group.

The number of volunteers who have organized themselves in advance to clean specific locations marked on the digital map of "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" is also extremely high this year. Their number exceeds 17 000 people. Tens of thousands of Bulgarians took part in the cleaning of 8 large dams, including the Iskar Dam, the Ivaylovgrad Dam, the Shumen Dam, the Rozov Kladenets Dam, the Kailaka Dam, the Sinkevitsa Dam, the Dabnika Dam, the Yovkovtsi Dam, the rivers Yantra, Maritsa, Vladaiska, Perlovska, Leva and others, as well as the lakes Pancharevo, Druzhba, Zagorka and others. Bulgaria's coastline and seabed were also cleaned with the help of divers and special equipment, as well as many volunteers who took care of the beaches and adjacent areas.

According to the Ministry of the Environment and Water, the main and long-time partner of the campaign, the amount of waste that has been removed is more than 4,341 tons. The number of volunteers who were not deterred by the bad weather on the ground in 2024 is 282,120 people. These figures do not include citizens who contributed to a cleaner environment around us and went out to clean without joining pre-formed groups. The number of companies and NGOs that participated with a large number of their employees in 2024 is again over 300. 100 of them joined the initiative for the first year.

For another year, the most active district is Ruse, where the most volunteers came out. Blagoevgrad and Plovdiv followed. Burgas, Shumen and Veliko Tarnovo were also among the top performers this year. According to the Ministry of Environment, 198 municipalities took part in the 2024 campaign.

The focus of the 12th edition of "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together", again in support of the World Cleanup Day organized by Let's Do It World, was water and water areas, personal contribution to the care for the cleanliness of the planet, the future and the education of children.