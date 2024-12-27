Sensational show “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” premieres for the first time on Bulgarian television on bTV

Another popular format from "The Bachelor" brand will debut on the Bulgarian TV market. This is “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” (Bachelor in Paradise), which will take its place in bTV's program schedule in autumn 2025, offering viewers a new kind of TV experience.

With an exciting plot of steamy adventures and fun with surprising twists, "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" will takeviewers to a stunning paradise where participants will experience emotional highs and lows as they vie for the attention of the person, the object of their desire. "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" is for all those men and women who know how to ignite sparks and passion, love to flirt and have fun. Each of them will bring their own charm, authenticity and personality, turning the newest reality show on Bulgarian air into a dynamic and engaging production.

With its series of romantic escapes, breathtaking moments and competitive spirit, the original "The Bachelor" continues to be a cultural phenomenon that captures the hearts of millions of viewers around the world, and Bulgarian viewers will see the fourth season of the format. This formula of success carries over to different variations of the show such as "Bachelor in Paradise", with each new season bringing freshness and new storylines that keep the audience interested.

“The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” adventure will offer viewers the chance to immerse themselves in a truly uninhibited entertainment experience for the first time on Bulgarian air. With the introduction of the new format to its programming, bTV continues to market a new level of quality content.

"The Bachelor: Love in Paradise” has been produced in several countries around the world. The reality show is an undisputed favorite of viewers in the US and Australia, where it has been scoring record results with its premiere seasons. The show is licensed to Warner Bros. International Television Production Limited.

The casting for the new show "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise" is now open. All interested men and women who want to be a part of the new TV adventure on bTV air can do so at btv.bg until January 20, 2025.