Silver Award for bTV Media Group at the Bulgarian Advertisers Association Awards

The ninth edition of the annual BAAwards® marketing communications awards has closed with a 25% increase in entries (compared to 2023). A record 46 campaigns were entered for the BAAwards'24. 21 were entered in the New Product category, 9 in the New Service category and 16 in the Corporate Social Responsibility category. The BAAwards'24 were presented at a gala ceremony last night. The winners were representatives of 7 advertising companies, 4 communication agencies and 1 university.

In the Corporate Social Responsibility category, bTV Media Group won a silver award for its "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" campaign. The 11th edition of the campaign brought together a record number of institutions and local authorities, organizations, companies and volunteers. Last year, 6092 polluted areas and landfills were cleaned, 213 spaces were restored and beautified, and 596 kindergartens and schools and 350 organizations took part. The amount of waste removed was over 4340 tons and the total number of volunteers was 301780. According to the MoEW, the 2023 initiative is the largest in terms of territorial coverage compared to all previous initiatives since 2012.

Accepting the award, Janeta Diadovska, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at bTV Media Group, said: "This award is for the wide network of volunteers and all our partners, for whom the importance of individual responsibility and care for the environment is paramount. Thanks to their dedication and efforts, together we can create positive change in society and set a good example".