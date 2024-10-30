„The Biggest Loser" with TV debut on bTV

bTV has acquired the rights to broadcast the competition reality show „The Biggest Loser” from Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment. With this step, the broadcaster not only expands its portfolio of entertainment formats, but also continues to consolidate its ambition to introduce and impose new global reality shows on the Bulgarian media market.

„The Biggest Loser" is a global television phenomenon, produced in over 40 countries and watched by over 100 million people in 220 countries around the world. It combines entertainment, cleverly combined with the provision of useful healthy lifestyle information, suitable for the whole family in front of a TV screen. The show empowers overweight participants to transform their bodies, improve their health and change their lives completely. This is the first step of a long and difficult journey where the winner will win a cash prize and transform themselves.

For three months, participants follow a special diet and exercise program. They also go through various games, physical and emotional trials that will change them forever. On the way to the "big loss", professional coaches and mentors, ambassadors of the big change, will be by their side. Together with them they will go through all the emotional and physical trials. They are the people who will motivate and support them throughout this transformation, in which ordinary people will achieve something extraordinary in front of the audience.

For the first time in Bulgaria, the phenomenon that has changed the lives of thousands of people around the world in the great battle against weight starts.

The casting form is now open and anyone interested can apply to be part of the new reality show here - The Biggest Loser.

„The Biggest Loser" is the only show where the contestants win while losing!