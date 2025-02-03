Alarming statistics on the health of Bulgarians: 25% of people are obese, 49% have been overweight for more than five years

Nearly 25 per cent of Bulgarians suffer from first-degree obesity, 40 per cent have a body mass index higher than healthy, and 49 per cent have been overweight for more than five years. These are the worrying figures presented by endocrinologist Assoc. Yavor Asyov on bTV's “This Morning”, citing a representative survey by the "Trend" sociological agency.

“Unfortunately, the problem is serious. Bulgaria is the sixth most obese country in the European Union. More than 200 diseases are linked to it, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, joint pain and type 2 diabetes,” said the expert from the European Society for the Study of Obesity and doctor in the upcoming reality TV show "The Biggest Loser".

The statistics coincide with the launch of the "The first step to your health" campaign, which was announced earlier today on the morning block of the media, and aims to inspire viewers to take small but important steps in a positive direction. Throughout the month of February, “This Morning”, “Before Noon”, “World of Health” and “This Saturday and Sunday” will feature renowned experts in dietetics, nutrition and genetics, doctors, trainers and psychologists, who will provide useful and accessible information on proper nutrition, physical activity and prevention. Additional content will also be published on the media's digital channels and on the specialized website svetatnazdraveto.bg in the form of in-depth articles, surveys and interviews with professionals and ordinary people who have undergone personal transformation and are leading healthy lifestyles.

Discussions on air and on bTV's web platforms will cover a wide range of topics - from healthy eating and exercise for children and adults, to the impact of stress, sleep deprivation and genes on our appearance and health, to starvation, overeating and "miracle" ways to lose weight.

“The First Step to Your Health” is part of bTV Media Group's social program “The Good Example” and will feature faces from TV, various shows and the radio group. “This Morning” host Zlatimir Yochev is giving up soft drinks from today, and many of his colleagues will also take up the 28-day challenge to create new healthy habits and share their personal regimes, ideas and tricks for staying fit. Over the coming weeks, the focus will also be on healthy recipes, clothing for sport and everyday life, and staying in a good mood, without which no change is possible.

The fight against excess weight and the physical and psychological difficulties associated with it will continue in the new reality show “The Biggest Loser”, which starts in February and will see ordinary Bulgarians achieve extraordinary results over the course of three months. Host Nancy Karaboycheva, coaches Anita Markova and Ivan Georgiev and clinical nutritionist Derya Hussein will motivate the contestants and all viewers to set new goals and take care of their health.