Ambassadors from the European Union visited bTV

The visit was hosted by Gospodin Yovchev, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of bTV Media Group, and Anton Hekimyan, Director of News, Current Affairs and Sports in the media. They presented highlights of the media group's development strategy on the Bulgarian market and some of bTV's latest projects.

The special diplomatic visit to the bTV Media Group newsroom is the first of its kind and is in connection with the Czech rotating presidency of the European Union, at the initiative of H.E. Lukáš Kaucký, ambassador of the Czech Republic in our country. The ambassadors and representatives of the diplomatic corps of the EU got acquainted with the dynamics of television journalism and the work in the bTV news teams. The guests entered the TV studio during a live newscast, followed part of the news from the control room, viewed the renovated newsroom of bTV News and discussed the media environment in Bulgaria at an informal meeting.

During the visit, the guests viewed the newsroom of bTV, got acquainted with the process of preparing news content, the various teams and dynamics of the television broadcast. At the informal discussion, issues related to the media environment in our country and freedom of speech were discussed. The senior EU diplomats toured the news studio, which is among the most high-tech in the Balkans, and had the opportunity to observe the wealth of video projections, augmented reality and visual effects in the studio complex.

The unofficial visit began with a seemingly unusual request - to silence their phones in the studio. Selfies were allowed, but only while the in-feed reports were being broadcast.

"I highly appreciate the opportunity, together with my colleagues from other European embassies, to examine the most modern television studio in the country and to discuss the issues of high standards of journalistic work and freedom of speech," said H.E. Lukáš Kaucký, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Bulgaria.

The ambassadors got acquainted with the content, results and technical capabilities of bTV Media Group.

"In times of war, economic challenges and difficult times for our society, bTV News is the important platform for quality journalism. The visit of the European ambassadors to us is a clear proof of this and the responsibility of our messages that we send as media to our audience every day in our news broadcasts and current affairs programs on bTV", said Anton Hekimyan, director of "News, Current Affairs and Sports", bTV Media Group.

"As part of the large international PPF family, we believe that quality journalism is at the heart of protecting the public interest in times like today, so we remain committed to our mission to develop, enrich and develop our program and our projects," said Gospodin Yovchev, bTV Media Group COO.

The visit was initiated by the embassy of the Czech Republic in our country and is in connection with the Czech rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The slogan of the Czech rotating presidency is "Europe as a task" after the essay of the same name by the first democratically elected president of the Czech Republic, Vaclav Havel.

bTV Media Group is part of the Central European Media Enterprises (CME) family, which is owned by the international company PPF Group. The group is based in the Czech Republic and operates in more than 25 markets worldwide with investments in various sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, media, biotechnology, real estate and more. The assets are worth more than 40.3 billion EUR in total and there are more than 80,000 employees worldwide.

CME is among the leading providers of media and entertainment content in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and has TV stations in 6 markets (Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia and Bulgaria). The company broadcasts more than 33 channels, paid and free content, and reaches over 45 million viewers. CME is also the owner of the leading European platform for online video content - VOYO.