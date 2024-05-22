An impressive variety of titles and a bTV season that everyone is talking about

The start of the summer season was marked by laughter and the return of the comedy quiz show "Who knew?". As expected, the show attracted 27.2% of viewers of all ages (All 4+, source GARB) on the first night of the week, repeating the success of its launch in January and confirming that the trio of Sasho Kadiev, Militsa Gladnishka and Hristo Pudev already have a loyal audience.

Over the past few months, bTV has kept viewers entertained with a complete overhaul of its spring grid. Niki Kanchev's big comeback on WWTBAM has created a real buzz among fans of the show, which continues to attract high ratings in its time slot and offers new knowledge to people of all ages - 29.8% audience share (All 4+, source GARB). The glamorous show Dancing Stars has attracted some of the most talented stars on the scene and performed well (27.5%) in the widest audience (All 4+, source GARB) and time slot. TV phenomenon The Bachelor once again provoked audiences and became the most commented on show of the season on social media and digital platforms, generating a real viral effect and tens of thousands of comments, reactions and content shares. According to official peoplemetrics data, the first season of "I Love My Country " on bTV convincingly leads in audience share among Friday night entertainment shows with 26.1% of viewers (All 4+, source GARB) as the last and special episode of the show will be aired this Friday, dedicated to the May 24. Empathy, hope and kindness are the messages of the social project "Home Makeover", which made an impressive return to bTV, bringing the whole family together and beating the competition on Saturday night with an audience share of 27.8% (All, 4+). Animpressive range of titles and a bTV season that everyone can't stop talking about.

"It's good to see bTV’s programming change. We have taken serious steps to renew the content across the group. Our new high quality formats and popular faces quickly caught on with audiences. We work hard to ensure we have a broad range of titles to suit every taste and age group. Since the beginning of the year, we have seen strong growth in our average audience share from 30.3% to 34.8%, with a 15% increase in prime time viewers on group level. The thematic channel bTV Story has had a fantastic performance and has quickly become one of the most watched channels in the country. We are continuing our tradition of being the first to introduce premiere titles to the Bulgarian market. Viewers can look forward to an even richer season this autumn," commented Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV.

bTV News and Current Affairs also reported high viewership in the spring and maintain the leadership among viewers in the largest audience group. bTV newcasts, Face to Face with Tsvetanka Rizova, 120 Minutes with Svetoslav Ivanov and Why, Mr Minister? with Zheni Marcheva are among the most watched programmes with news and current affairs content (All 4+, source GARB) on weekly TV air and special digital content.

Variety and quality of content will also be a driving force in the autumn, when bTV will introduce its viewers to the new global format "The Island of 100 Bracelets", which recently became a sensation in several countries. In addition, the competition reality show "Run to Victory: The Treasure", which pits pairs of contestants against each other in fun challenges and takes us to different corners of Bulgaria. Viewers can also stay tuned for another strong season of the music show The Voice of Bulgaria, which will bring cheer, exceptional talent and plenty of surprises for the fans.

