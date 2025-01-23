Another recognition for bTV: Tsvetanka Rizova receives the "Bulgaria is you" badge of honor

“Face to Face” host Tsvetanka Rizova has been awarded the "Bulgaria is you" honorary shield for her overall contribution to honest and professional journalism. The iconic bTV journalist received the award at a ceremony at the National Theatre, where the national "Bulgaria is you!" awards were presented in memory of the great Bulgarian scientist and intellectual, Prof. Dr. Toncho Zhechev.

"I am happy to accept this recognition. The feeling that people appreciate that my journalism is honest is incredible. It is a recognition of the passion I put into my work," said Tsvetanka Rizova.

Tsvetanka Rizova is the author and host of one of the most popular current affairs programs on Bulgarian television - "Face to Face" on bTV. In recent years, the chair opposite her has been occupied by all the personalities who have answered the public's questions on the hottest issues of the day, and her incisive questions have won the trust of millions of viewers in front of the small screen for more than 20 years.

This is the fifth time that the "Bulgaria is You" association has presented its annual awards. The honorary statuettes are awarded to personalities who have made an outstanding contribution to the development of Bulgarian culture, science and art.