Award for bTV Radio Group in employer branding competition

bTV Radio Group, part of the bTV Media Group, has won an award at the Employer Branding Awards 2025, organized by b2b Media. The radio group won second place in the Employer Branding Video category with the communication project “bTV Radio Group. Closer than ever”. The competition, now in its eighth year, recognizes employers' achievements in talent management and successful HR strategies.

In its special entry video, bTV Radio Group highlights a major milestone in its development - the move to a modern studio complex in 2024, which has become the new home for the teams of radio stations N-JOY, bTV Radio, Jazz FM, Classic FM and Z-Rock. The aim of the new workspace is to integrate the different units of the radio group with a focus on people, innovation and technology. It allows teams to work together using the latest studio technologies and to achieve full integration of audio and video content, providing audiences with multi-platform experience. The new complex also strengthens the synergy between bTV's various media platforms - television and radio broadcasting, digital radio extensions linked to TV formats and online platforms.

Watch the video:

"We are very grateful for this recognition. bTV Radio Group has been honored as an employer brand. The video was able to showcase our entire radio team and high-tech radio studio complex, as well as capture the authenticity of working at bTV Radio Group," said Alexandra Galabova, Marketing Manager TV Projects at bTV, after receiving the award.

"Companies do not develop at a fast pace, they develop in giant leaps and bounds, because everything that exists in the world exists here," said Nadia Marinova, Editor-in-Chief of b2b Media.

The project for the new home of bTV Radio Group is being carried out with the support of partners. The video, which captures the spirit of bTV Radio Group's new home, was created by RAZKAZ Studio. The interior design and functional layout was developed by MoVeArchitects and Acoustic Force was responsible for the acoustic treatment and sound absorption of all the new studios.