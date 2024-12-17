Awards for bTV journalists Maria Tsаntsarova, Zlatimir Yochev, Svetoslav Ivanov and Maria Vankova

The hosts of "This Morning", "120 Minutes" and bTV News Maria Tsаntsarova, Zlatimir Yochev, Svetoslav Ivanov and Maria Vankova received awards from Sofia University (SU) "St. Kliment Ohridski" for their efforts to preserve a pure and literary Bulgarian language. The awards were presented in the auditorium of the of the educational institution, during the forum ''Philology and Journalism - Together for the language''.

More than 200 students and lecturers from the Department of Bulgarian Language at Sofia University recorded and analyzed the journalistic speech in order to award journalists who show an attitude to the current problems of the Bulgarian language. The initiative has a long history and is part of a series of events organized by the students and their teachers at the Faculty of Slavonic Philology at Sofia University.

"We can't move forward if we don't try to define the directions in which we should develop and defend our language, because it is very much a part of who we are". This is what the Rector of the University of Sofia, Prof. Georgi Valchev, said. He recalled his speech on 24 May this year, when he noted that "the fight for the language is the fight for the future of Bulgaria, for the future of culture". "We have to fight it every day, we have to fight it motivated, we have to fight it honestly if we really want to change society," Prof Valchev added.

"It is no coincidence that here, in the temple of science and the spirit, in the bosom of the word, where words build worlds of harmony, where another person is born to reach out to others and build an ordered, meaningful and shared world beside them, we have been observing the dynamics of the Bulgarian language for more than 20 years with Bulgarian students and with students from several faculties of the University of Sofia, among which the Faculty of History is the leading one. Not because we are obliged to, but because we love our language and through it we make young people studying philology and history aware of the greatest power in the world - language," said Assoc. Vladislav Milanov - linguist, lecturer at Sofia University and the main initiator of the forum.

"Apart from the fact that we are preparing for different subjects every day and it feels like we are taking an exam in different subjects every morning, Bulgarian is the exam that we are taking every morning in front of our viewers. And I thank our viewers for their critical attitude to our work and the students of Sofia University for the support they are giving us with this award," said Maria Tsantsarova.

"The first thing that comes with responsibility is the realization that someone is constantly watching our work, and it's not just passive observers in the media who want to be informed. These are people who find our mistakes. We must try to minimize them; we must try to enrich our language. We must give it new life, because it is a living organism. This is a big thank-you to the people of the Faculty of Slavic Philology and to all the students who have followed our work closely and attentively" - said Zlatimir Yochev.

"This award is very valuable for me, because as a journalist I have the responsibility to use words correctly and to arrange them in an effective way. So that I can keep our beautiful language clean," added bTV News anchor Maria Vankova.

Assoc. Prof. Milanov explained that this year they had kept the tradition of observing the journalists' speech because, according to him, "journalists are ambassadors of our language in every Bulgarian home".