bTV and BNT organize "The Final Debate for Sofia" on November 2

In case that today a mayor of Sofia is not elected, on Thursday, November 2, at 20:00, in the primetime of bTV and Bulgarian National Television, an exclusive joint studio - "The Final Debate for Sofia" - with hosts Maria Tsаntsarova and Dobrina Cheshmedzhieva is planned. The two candidates for mayor of Sofia Municipality, who are taking part in the second round according to the processed results of the Municipal Election Commission- Sofia, are invited to participate in a special TV format for the vote and trust of the citizens of Sofia.

"The Final Debate for Sofia" will pit the two candidates for mayor of Sofia against each other in an 80-minute show, broadcast live on air on bTV and on the digital platforms of bTV Media Group, on air on BNT 1 and BNT 4, and on the digital platforms of the BNT, from 20:00 to 21:20. The opponents will discuss 5 topics identified as the most important for the city's residents in the Alpha Research sociology - transport and traffic, construction and overbuilding, renovations, cleanliness, quality of life. The discussions will be held according to rules and regulations guaranteeing equal participation.

Photo:Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

“In this campaign, bTV once again focused on topical content and met the viewers with the candidates for the mayoralty in the key Bulgarian cities. We joined forces with our colleagues from BNT to provide an opportunity for a meaningful conversation on important topics for the capital, to hear the ideas and solutions of the two candidates" says Maria Tsantsarova.

"The Public television has experience in conducting such debates before a ballot. We guarantee precise rules, clear regulations, and equality of participants," says Dobrina Cheshmedjieva.

"The Final Debate for Sofia" can be watched live on air on bTV, on bTV Radio, as well as online on all bTV platforms - the website btvnovinite.bg and the mobile app btvnovinite, bTVPlus.bg, the Facebook page bTV News.