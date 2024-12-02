bTV correspondent Desislava Mincheva awarded by the Dimitar Tsonev Foundation

Desislava Mincheva, bTV's correspondent for the European institutions and France, was honored at the 8th annual Dimitar Tsonev Foundation Awards. She received the award for her in-depth and objective coverage of international developments and news from the European Union. The award was presented by Ulyana Pramova, member of the board of the Dimitar Tsonev Foundation.

“This is an extraordinary compliment for me because Dimitar Tsonev is a standard for Bulgarian journalism. This award is very precious to me because I really love what I do. I am absolutely and unconditionally pro-European and I really believe in what I say, and, in the content, I create when I cover the EU. It is also a reward for the place bTV finds for European news and the importance of EU processes. It is a great honor and pleasure for me,” said Desislava Mincheva.

The annual awards of the Dimitar Tsonev Foundation are traditionally given to television journalists in Bulgaria who uphold the rules, objectivity and ethics in the media environment.