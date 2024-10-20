bTV covers Election Day with five studios and 17 hours of programming

bTV will cover the country's early parliamentary elections on October 27 with five Election Day studios and 17 hours of television programming. Media teams will be present at all key locations to provide viewers with rich TV and digital content throughout the day.

The kick-off will be at 6:50 a.m. with the first election studio and the three anchors Jeni Marcheva, Beste Sabri and Mityo Marinov. In a combined broadcast from two locations, they will follow the start of the day, the voting of the party leaders and talk to their guests about the personal elections and the choices facing Bulgaria.

The bTV News crews will broadcast hourly newscasts from 07:00, presented by Rossen Tsvetkov. The bTV reporters and correspondents will join from more than 20 cities across the country and major European capitals to show how the voting day is going at home and among our compatriots abroad.

There will be an extended noon newscast at 12:00 with anchors Viktoria Petrova and Yuksel Kadriev, and additional newscasts at 14:00 and 15:00 with Rossen Tsvetkov. The central newscast starts at 19:00 with anchor Yuksel Kadriev. The first results of the exit polls, possible coalitions and the distribution of seats in the next Bulgarian Parliament will be presented by the virtual studio of bTV and anchors Ivan Georgiev and Lilyana Boyanova.

The bTV election program includes a special studio at 16:00 with hosts Svetoslav Ivanov and Victoria Petrova. In an off-site location of the "Triangle of Power", they will talk with various interlocutors from public and cultural life about citizens' participation in the political process and the importance of informed choice. In the evening election studio "Parliament 51: Every Vote Counts", after 18:00 on bTV with hosts Maria Tsantsarova and Zlatimir Yochev, political analysts and journalists will comment on the first election results, reactions and moods among the staff and voters.

"Our teams are ready to present the election results and the dynamics of the electoral process. We will use technology to analyze the data and make the information accessible and interactive for TV audiences. With in-depth analysis and guest commentary in our studios, we will provide quality content for election day," said Ralf Bartoleit, CEO and Acting Director of News, Current Affairs and Sports at bTV Media Group.

The news flow throughout the day will also be summarized and presented by bTV News' web editors, who will produce special online reports on btvnovinite.bg and actively share content on social networks.

