bTV dispatched special team to cover Middle East conflict

The executive editor of bTV News and long-time reporter Petar Nanev, together with cameraman Krasimir Parvanov, went to Israel to closely cover the escalation of tensions in Israel and the Gaza Strip. The bTV special team has considerable international experience in following conflicts of this scale. They will be reporting from the hot spots in the region and will keep Bulgarian viewers informed of developments daily. Their live coverage will be broadcast on bTV News as well as in special online reports on btvnovinite.bg.

"Petar Nanev and Krasimir Parvanov are two of our experienced journalists who went to Israel with readiness. Bulgarian viewers can expect from today their coverage," says Ralf Bartoleit, bTV CEO and interim director of News, Current Affairs and Sport.

The bTV team is the second CME news tandem to go to Israel and replace the Slovak TV Markiza in covering the military conflict.

"bTV is our second crew to go straight to Israel and provide frontline coverage of what is happening in the region. It’s a strong example of media collaboration thus offering the most credible and relevant news for our viewers in Central and Eastern Europe," says Klára Brachtlová, CME Chief External Affairs.