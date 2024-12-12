bTV host Beste Sabri named in Forbes magazine's "30 under 30" selection

For the twelfth year in a row, Forbes brought together the most talented young people in Bulgaria in the "30 under 30" selection. The project honors 30 of the country's most successful people under the age of 30 in various fields such as culture, arts, media, science, technology, sports and social entrepreneurship.

"This Saturday and Sunday" presenter Beste Sabri was selected in this year's Class of 2024 in the Culture, Arts and Media category. "This award is an incentive for me to continue to develop. It's not just mine, it's the team's, because we all work together. Boryana Kaleyn and Carlos Nassar are also in this selection. I am really flattered. The award is the material dimension of success, and it doesn't mean that you have reached your peak potential, on the contrary, it makes you work even harder," she said.

Beste Sabri wished she had more time to take stock and reflect on what more she could learn, improve and achieve. "The most important lessons I write down are to never stop believing in myself, to never give up, no matter what the difficulties are. I tell myself you can do it, it's very important because if you find the strength in yourself and you can stand up, then you can grow," she added.

