bTV journalist Maria Vankova won the main prize "Valya Krushkina - Journalism for the people".

Maria Vankova's investigation "A cure at any price - 4 years later" won the Grand Prize "Valya Krushkina - Journalism for the People".

The film was broadcast on bTV Reporters earlier this year. It showed how the health fund pays hospitals strikingly different prices for the same oncology drugs. In some cases, the difference was up to 28 times. And the 'damage' to the budget was estimated at BGN 100 million a year - money from our health insurance contributions that the health fund could have saved but did not. After the investigation, the law was changed and now the price differences have been drastically reduced.

"A great reward is also a great responsibility; I am aware of that. I thank my colleagues with whom we carried out this investigation and without whom I would not have this pear in my hands. I am happy that the prize has been awarded to an investigation that was hard but worthwhile," said Maria Vankova after receiving the prestigious award.

The Valya Krushkina - Journalism for the People Awards are held for the thirteenth consecutive year and honor worthy journalists in the country who have demonstrated their courageous stance on behalf of citizens.