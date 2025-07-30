bTV journalists teach students how to spot fake news and create credible content

For another year, bTV Media Group has confirmed its commitment to important social causes by supporting the Smart Scroll Academy initiative, a project run by the Out Loud Foundation in partnership with the Sofia Tech Park.

Victoria Petrova and Yuksel Kadriev, the hosts of bTV News, took part in a discussion with students from the academy. They talked about the key role of journalism in combatting misinformation. They shared their professional experiences, emphasizing the importance of objectivity, accuracy, and integrity in the news process. The young participants at the academy learnt valuable lessons on how to identify fake news, navigate the flow of information and identify the facts and news that really matter.

During the training sessions, the students had the opportunity to meet the team of the journalistic show "120 Minutes" - the host Svetoslav Ivanov and the investigative journalist Stoyan Georgiev. The journalists provided an in-depth insight into content creation and investigations into socially important topics.

„With the opening of Smart Scroll Academy, we have examined the news at a cellular level. We discussed microbiology and facts simultaneously because, in journalism, every fact is like a cell that must be examined carefully to understand the structure of truth.

Context is not a given - it is a lifelong process of gathering knowledge and making sense of it to become informed and responsible. It is inspiring to have this conversation with children who are now ready to become ambassadors of critical thinking - children who can advocate, question, and make choices through their literacy," said Victoria Petrova.

As part of the initiative, the students visited bTV's studio complexes, where they observed the processes involved in creating and managing the news and information flow first-hand. During the visits, journalist Victoria Petrova introduced the students to the TV environment, demonstrating the use of augmented reality and the innovations that are changing the way information is created and presented. The students learned what qualities are needed to progress in journalism and the opportunities available in a television career, which extend far beyond the visible role of presenters.

They also met other bTV staff, including technical team members such as directors, producers, VIZRT specialists and studio cameramen, who revealed more about the importance and responsibility of teamwork „behind the scenes“, without which no program would be possible.