bTV journalists Vladislava Trichkova and Elitsa Kancheva win prestigious awards

For the 12th consecutive year, the Association of Spanish-Speaking Journalists in Bulgaria (ASJB) has organized the "Worlds and Colors" journalism competition, which rewards journalistic publications in Bulgarian or Spanish that promote mutual understanding between Bulgaria and the Spanish-speaking world. The competition, which consists of 3 thematic areas - the "Svetlana Plashokova Award" (for correspondence from and about the Spanish-speaking world), the "Samuel Frances Award" (for professional and civic ethics) and the "Worlds and Colors Award" (for ecology, culture and traditions), honored media representatives in the categories "Print and Internet Publications", "Radio Programs" and "Television Programs" at a solemn ceremony.

bTV's crime reporter Vladyslava Trichkova received the Svetlana Plashokova Award (for correspondence from and to the Spanish-speaking world) in the "TV Programs" category for a series of reports throughout the year from Spain, including the ones with cameraman Ognyan Krastev from the floods in Valencia, as well as the pieces broadcast on "This Saturday and Sunday" about "Bulgarian School in Spain protects our culture" and "Torre del Burgo - the most Bulgarian village in Spain". "We covered the floods in Valencia with cameraman Ognyan Krastev. It was a very emotional and very responsible trip. We told the stories of people who lost everything, of the smallest victim - a three-month-old baby. We also told stories that can really be classified as miracles," said Vladislava Trichkova.

The "Worlds and Colors" award (for ecology, culture and traditions) in the "Television Programs" category went to bTV reporter and author of the "Restart" rubric Elitsa Kancheva for the first interview with actor Vasil Vassilev-Zueca from Spain after he left Bulgaria. The material was broadcast on the program "This Saturday and Sunday". "I am glad that with our work we can introduce people to the world, broaden their horizons and show them different choices. This is the purpose of my column. Vasil Vassilev-Zueca welcomed us into his home and showed us another age," said Elitsa Kancheva.