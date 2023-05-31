bTV Media Group announces change of Sales Director

Effective June 1, 2023, Velimira Petrova will join bTV Media Group as Sales Director, replacing Dessislava Proeva, who has stepped down from her role after 15 years. Velimira Petrova’s mandate is to effectively expand bTV’s commercial presence and drive revenue growth across all platforms in the portfolio of the media group.

Velimira Petrova brings a wealth of experience in both the media and tech sectors, and having previously worked at bTV, her familiarity with the company's operations and culture will allow her to make an immediate impact. Her track record in driving revenue growth and building strong relationships with clients and partners will be instrumental in achieving bTV Media Group’s ambitious commercial objectives.

“My priority since joining bTV has been to create a growth strategy whereby we maximize our opportunities on this very robust market. My expectation from Velimira will be a fresh and bold sales approach. I am confident that this change will drive scale and growth, contribute to our bottom line, improve bTV’s performance and heighten our already impressive market presence,” said Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV Media Group.

“I want to thank Dessi for her outstanding efforts and dedication over the last 15 years and wish her continued good luck in all future endeavors,” concludes Mr. Bartoleit.

Short bio

Velimira Petrova has more than 20 years of experience in the field of media and commercial practices in Bulgaria and Southeast Europe. Her media career began at bTV Media Group and for 13 years she was Sales Director of the radio group. She continued her development in the media and for almost 8 years she was Director of the Commercial Department of the main competitive media group, and in this position with her team she managed to double the advertising revenue for the company. Before rejoining bTV Media Group team, Velimira held the position of dentsu's Group Commercial Director for Southeast Europe, where she enriched and built on her media experience and presence as one of the most experienced and successful executives on the market.

Velimira Petrova graduated in "Marketing" and holds a master's degree in "Business Administration" at UNWE (University of National and World Economy). There are additional professional specializations from various international trainings and seminars.