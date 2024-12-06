bTV Media Group awarded by the Technical University - Sofia

bTV Media Group has been awarded by the Technical University of Sofia for professional coverage of important aspects and achievements related to the institution's activities. The award was presented by the Rector of TU-Sofia Prof. Eng. Ivan Kralov in the category "Coverage of social issues and student life at the Technical University - Sofia".

"To date, almost 150,000 engineers and over 35,000 graduates have graduated from the university. That is the backbone of our industry. Our goal is much higher - we want to create a knowledge society, a society of knowledgeable and capable people who will build the future of the country tomorrow. No society can prosper without knowledge, technology and excellence and their application in practice” - said Prof. Kralov.

Maria Aladzhova, journalist of bTV News, author of materials on the preparation and realization of the staff of TU-Sofia, received the honorary plaque and diploma. She emphasized the importance of successful integration of students into practice and thanked the university for its efforts in preparing highly qualified personnel who contribute to the development of business and the economy.

"On behalf of bTV Media Group, I would like to thank you for this award. It is very valuable for us because we know that the future and the present belong to technology and engineering. That is why we follow everything related to the Technical University with great interest and curiosity, and I believe that in the future we will have many new opportunities to cover your students and their achievements, as well as your achievements as a management and a team," said Maria Aladzhova.

In the series of materials about TU-Sofia there is also a report about the dormitories of the educational institution, made by the intern-reporter of bTV Ivana Mileva.