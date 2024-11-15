bTV Media Group Chief Financial Officer Boian Kalchev attends the prestigious SEE ITS Awards 2024 ceremony

Nine companies were awarded the prestigious SEE ITS Awards 2024 at one of the most important forums for innovation, technology and outsourced business services in Southeast Europe - the SEE ITS Summit. The gala ceremony of the technology Oscars took place on 8 November in Sofia.





The event, which was preceded by a roundtable discussion and a full-day conference, was organized by the Association for Innovation, Business Excellence, Services and Technology (AIBEST). During the two-day forum, nearly 300 of the region's leading experts and innovators discussed the changes needed to improve the business environment for the region's technology sector.





The International SEE ITS Awards were presented to leading companies for their innovative solutions and sustainable practices that are shaping the future of knowledge and technology in Southeast Europe. Boian Kalchev, Chief Financial Officer of bTV Media Group, announced the winner of the ESG Leader of the Year category - Proxiad SEE, which was honoured for its leadership in sustainability and social responsibility.



See all the winners here.