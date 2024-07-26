bTV Media Group Chief Operating Officer Gospodin Yovchev: bTV takes a bold step forward and visibly expands its content offering

The media group's Chief Operating Officer gave a special interview to the Capital newspaper in which he presented the renewed video content platform VOYO and the media's premiere formats for the upcoming autumn TV season.

Yovchev, you recently announced a change related to the revamp of the VOYO streaming service. What does this mean for users?

VOYO platform is well known to the Bulgarian consumer because it has been on the market for a long time, long before we talked about streaming services in today's global context. We are very proud of its distinctive features - 100% localization of content with professional dubbing in Bulgarian, user-friendly interface, selection of rich genre video content from over 9000 hours and advanced personalization features. We've recently launched VOYO with a redesign and new mobile and Android TV apps to offer users of all ages their favorite titles. The combination of technological update and modern design makes VOYO an attractive and different player in this market. The technical upgrade project is based on the experience of colleagues from Pop TV in Slovenia. This is the advantage of being part of a large international group such as CME and our parent company, PPF Group. Our ambitions for VOYO Bulgaria are great and its development and programming renewal will continue in the context of the Bulgarian environment and the needs of the native consumer.

bTV successfully completed the last TV season. What is the formula for success and with what expectations do you look forward to the autumn?

At the beginning of this year and in the spring, we seriously renewed the program content with new formats, titles and popular faces, reaching a wider audience. In the new season, we will once again offer premiere and entertainment shows for the whole family. In autumn 2024, we will have an all-new, global primetime format – “Million Dollar Island” - a fantastic combination of adventure, strategy and character testing. "Run to Victory 2" is another well-known format that will attract attention with a combination of Bulgarian history, travel and entertainment. A new season of one of the most successful music shows 'The Voice of Bulgaria' is also coming soon. We’ve also acquired the rights to four of the most successful entertainment TV games worldwide. These are the productions „Name That Tune“, „Don’t Forget The Lyrics“, „Guess My Age“ and “To Tell the Truth”, which guarantees a lot of laughter and an enjoyable time in front of the screen for young and old. The games formula has already proven its success on bTV with "Who Knew?" and "WWBAM", which have become favorite shows of Bulgarian families. Our programming strategy is in line with our desire to increase the number of entertainment programs and to bring the whole family together in front of the screen with programs that entertain as well as educate and inspire.

We are seeing a shift in media consumption. The audience is becoming more demanding, how do you keep their attention?

We are looking for a direct route to consumers through a presence here and now, through every screen, in every possible medium- through TV and radio airwaves, in the digital space. We follow global trends and impose new models of contact with the audience. bTV offers an impressive variety of content on all familiar and contemporary platforms. We were the first to introduce a streaming service in Bulgaria and have our catch-up platform btvplus. We made a bold decision for a news channel in TikTok, and that brings young people to us. Credibility of information and strict rules ensure maximum protection of consumer interest, and this continues to be one of the great advantages of electronic media, especially when we talk about information and misinformation.

What is the role of radio as a medium since you run one of the most established radio networks in the country - bTV Radio Group?

bTV is looking for synergy across all its platforms. As a form of entertainment, radio is an essential part of our media mix. We all need to be informed- in the car, during sports, in front of the TV, with our smartphone. A significant differentiator of radio is that it can more easily be present with the local issues that are important to people, including advertising opportunities. So, customers and partners who are unable to use this reach on national airwaves can easily reach their consumers, through our regional radio airwaves or our RadioMate smart app.

Why is it important for media to be sustainable and socially engaged?

The media cannot escape its mission to serve society, and this means being responsible in its content but also in its behavior. "Good example" is our main social brand and the "Let's clean Bulgaria together" campaign goes back a long way in the development of bTV, long before we talked about ESG. It will take place for the 12th time - this year on 14 September, which shows that it has successfully established itself and is changing attitudes in our society. As part of our ESG strategy and the Good Example program, we also implement other projects such as the Green Week, the Green Minutes in our daily broadcasts, the special ESG news section on the business website and many others. We are proud to be the first Bulgarian media outlet to introduce "green filming" in the industry. Every year we support educational initiatives to reduce functional illiteracy, as well as various causes to develop young talent, support disadvantaged people and in the event of natural disasters. We use our core strength to reach people in a responsible and meaningful way, with an eye on the future and the generations after us.

What are the challenges facing the TV industry?

The challenges relate to everything we observe- how best to explain the processes and dynamics that are taking place, how to responsibly inform and provoke citizens to participate in social and political life. Fake news, disinformation and propaganda, the outflow of spectatorship and the change in consumption are also present. However, the media must remain relevant and offer flexible solutions. Traditional television has managed to prove that it has an important place and will continue to be an integral part of the life of any society.

The full text of the interview can be found in the July 26 edition of the Capital newspaper.