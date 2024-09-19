bTV Media Group launched the fall TV season with a spectacular event

bTV Media Group officially kicked off the new TV season with a sensory captivating "galactic" event. Favorite faces from the screen, producers, clients, partners and the media looked together into the future of the TV industry. The event was hosted by popular actors Alexander Sano and Militsa Gladnishka, while musical stars DARA, Kerana and the Cosmonauts and DJ Cass kept the party going. Special experiential zones provided an additional experience that took guests into a world of innovation, diversity and fun. Among the guests were GRAFA, Ivan Lechev, Dilyana Popova, Krasi Radkov and Stanislava Gancheva, Florina Ivanova, Niki Kanchev, Frantsiska Yordanova, Zeyneb Madjurova, Kalin Evtimov and many faces of bTV News and current affairs - Victoria Petrova, Yuksel Kadriev, Lilyana Boyanova, Svetoslav Ivanov, Zlatimir Yochev, Maria Tsantsarova, Tsvetanka Rizova, Natalie Trifonova, prof. Georgi Rachev. They were welcomed at the new capital club F.O.M.O (Fear of Missing Out), whose official opening is imminent.

The motto of the new season of bTV - "Beyond the Limits" - eloquently outlines its ambition this fall for twice as diverse and high-quality entertainment content, with more fun for the whole family, premiere reality formats, new music and quiz shows, new faces and rubrics, alongside the established over the years news and journalistic content.

"Fortune is the result of hard work, courage, innovative ideas and team effort. This fall, we'll showcase all of that in a highly eventful, and impressive, television season. bTV is the home of fun, innovation and diversity beyond imagination. With significant investment in our primetime portfolio and an unparalleled number of premiere titles in a single season, we are taking a bold step forward. We are delivering on our promise of more and we will give it our all to viewers, in terms of emotion and entertainment," says Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV Media Group.

“We are entering a truly exciting season that comes with a charge of innovation - going beyond the boundaries of the familiar to deliver the best, both in terms of titles and faces, and with a wide variety of entertainment formats - bTV's fall season will bring the whole family together to have fun and compete, sing and laugh, and experience unparalleled emotions that will take them to another universe,” adds Velimira Petrova, Sales Director of bTV Media Group.

In the renewed fall program, bTV will offer five all-new shows to consolidate its position as a leader in presenting premiere licensed formats on the Bulgarian market. Among the highlights are the flagship of the new season - the adventurous reality show "Million Dollar Island", one of the most successful music shows "The Voice of Bulgaria", the entertaining reality show with a competitive and educational character "Run to Victory 2: The Treasure", the latest music game "Name the Tune" and the exciting quiz show "Guess My Age?", as well as two of the most recognizable games worldwide - "Don`t forget the lyrics?" and "To tell the Truth".

Don't miss the new TV season on bTV and all bTV platforms!