bTV Media Group launches a new video segment about personal development in "Health Podcast"

bTV Media Group has launched a new segment in the digital series "Health Podcast" on svetatnazdraveto.bg, continuing its mission to inform, educate and provide valuable advice for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

The author and host of the new personal development and self-improvement video series will be the experienced journalist from bTV News, Ivaylo Vezenkov. He will talk to psychologists, experts and socially engaged personalities who will share their knowledge and experience. The episodes will address important issues and provide practical tips to improve the quality of life. Topics will include strategies for coping with different communication situations, maintaining a balanced daily life, social relationships and their importance to overall well-being, and personal motivation.

At the end of last year, bTV Media Group launched a new health website - www.svetatnazdraveto.bg. The platform brings together a wide range of health topics for the whole family and includes a variety of video content on disease prevention and treatment. This is where Ivaylo Vezenkov's weekly video meetings with his guests will take place in the "Podcast for Health".

Photo credit: Evgeniy Milov, bTV