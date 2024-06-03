bTV Media Group's Green Week with a second edition in June

For the second consecutive year, bTV Media Group will dedicate a large part of its on-air, radio and digital content to the theme of responsible behavior towards the environment. This year's edition of the ESG initiative "Green Week" will take place from 17 to 23 June under the motto "Responsible to Nature Together". The campaign is part of the social brand "The Good Example", with which the media group draws attention to sustainable practices in caring for nature.

During Green Week, various TV and radio shows and digital platforms will provide their viewers, listeners and consumers with information on different aspects of life that affect the climate, share useful stories and information on how to reduce the carbon footprint of our daily lives together. The journalists' stories and contributions will focus on topics such as biodiversity conservation, cleaning up water bodies and natural areas, environmentally friendly and healthy food, recycling, as well as reusing household materials, using them differently or with new uses, the importance of landscaping and much more. The bTV Media Group channels will also offer special thematic feature and documentary programs during Green Week.

Employees of bTV Media Group, part of the large CME family with more than 3 350 employees, will again this year take part in the Green Week initiative and share their personal daily actions that contribute to climate change mitigation in front of and behind the cameras and radio microphones. "CME's Green Week reaches 50 million TV, radio and digital audiences, and in addition to Bulgaria, the initiative is being implemented in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia and Romania.

bTV Media Group's new initiative, Green Week, has already won several awards and accolades from prestigious competitions dedicated to the green theme.