bTV Media Group Statement

In response to the guest appearance of Kostadin Kostadinov, chairman of the political party Vazrazhdane, on the morning program This Morning on October 14, and the unacceptable personal attack against journalist and co-host Maria Tsantsarova, bTV Media Group is issuing the following statement:

bTV Media Group believes that the integrity and independence of the media are vital to the functioning of a democratic society. We stand with all our journalists, who continue to serve the public interest by holding individuals and institutions accountable. We will not tolerate personal attacks, attempts to discredit journalists for doing their job, or efforts to intimidate them by refusing to engage with legitimate questions.

We strongly believe that personal attacks, like those in this case, are unacceptable and contradict democratic values. We urge all political leaders and public figures to engage with the media responsibly and respectfully, as is expected in a democratic society.

In light of this incident, bTV Media Group is committed to initiating a broader public discussion on addressing hate speech and inappropriate behavior towards journalists. On November 12, we will convene a forum with the participation of key regulatory bodies and media organizations to discuss together approaches that protect the dignity and independence of journalists and ensure a media environment based on respect, ethics, and transparency.