bTV Media Group with an award for volunteering and contribution to the environment

On International Volunteer Day - December 5 - bTV Media Group received another award for its longstanding efforts in the protection and maintenance of Bulgaria's nature. Directorate of Vitosha Nature Park awarded the media group, together with other organizations and volunteers, for the implemented activities and volunteer initiatives on the territory of the park in Vitosha Mountain.

"We are happy with this recognition, because it embodies our desire to motivate people to do good deeds for nature and the environment around us of good will," says Maria Lazarova, Marketing Manager TV Projects at bTV Media Group.

The media group is committed to important social causes and civic initiatives, which are part of its strategy for sustainable media and public presence in Bulgaria. As part of the "Good Example" social platform, bTV has managed to inspire over the last 10 years thousands of volunteers and organizations that care about nature and actively participate in the traditional campaign "Let's clean Bulgaria together". The tenth edition of the largest volunteer campaign brought together 279,343 volunteers in 2022, who took part in hundreds of clean-ups, beautification, and afforestation actions on the territory of Bulgaria. 2,832.25 tons of waste were collected, according to data from the Ministry of Environment and Water, a partner of the initiative. 412 unregulated landfills have been cleared from the country's map, and 3,457 contaminated areas have been cleared. 282 places for recreation in natural parks, as well as cultural and historical monuments, have been renovated and improved. This year the campaign also focuses on restoring places affected by natural disasters such as floods and fires. 575 schools from all over the country have joined the initiative.