bTV Media Group with six prestigious awards for communication effectiveness

The Bulgarian Public Relations Association presented the "PR Prize 2023" awards on May 17. The 23rd edition of the competition honored the best campaigns in the field of communications in Bulgaria. bTV Media Group won two awards for "Media Communication Project" with its iconic initiative "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" as well as with the campaign "Holler - Introducing a system for viewer interactivity with TV content". A total of 66 projects competed in 14 categories. Traditionally, the most contested categories were "Corporate communication campaign" and "Communication project for a product or service", and introduced in the last editions "Communication campaign for employer brand" and "Influencer marketing" were supplemented by the new category "B2B communication project".

In the last week, bTV Media Group was honored with two more prestigious awards. The company won two first places in the categories "ESG Leader" and "Green CSR Campaign" for its initiatives "Green Filming" and "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together", in the competition of b2b Media "The Greenest Companies in Bulgaria" 2023. The business website businessnovinite.bg also received a special award for Desislava Botseva's author's material "What do people with stoves in their homes breathe?"

The largest volunteer initiative in Bulgaria "The good example | Let's Clean Bulgaria Together", won another first place at the annual awards for the most successful communication campaigns in Bulgaria - "BAPRA Bright Awards 2023". The gold award in the competition organized by the Bulgarian Association of PR Agencies was awarded in the "ESG Communication Campaign" category.