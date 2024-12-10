bTV News anchor Maria Vankova with the “Daniela Seizova - in the name of life” award

bTV News anchor and reporter Maria Vankova won the 2024 “Daniela Seizova - in the name of life” award for the best investigative report. She received the award for her investigation in bTV Reporters “A cure at any price - 4 years later”. It shows how the health insurance company pays hospitals strikingly different prices for the same cancer drugs. In some cases, the difference was up to 28 times. This has led to widespread public debate and legislative changes.

Other bTV reporters - Gergana Venkova and Antoan Zlatkov - were nominated for this year's Daniela Seizova Award for their stories on vaccines and Bulgaria's first medical helicopter.

“Thank you for this award, I take it as a high praise not only for my work, but also for the work of my colleagues, because behind this investigation is a team with whom we believe that journalism should provoke serious public debate on important issues and legislative changes where necessary. And that is exactly what happened after the broadcast, so thank you for this recognition,” said Maria Vankova.

