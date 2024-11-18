bTV News turns 24

On November 18, bTV News celebrates 24 years since its first television broadcast. During this time, the newsroom has managed to establish itself as an important source of trust and information for Bulgarian society. The bTV newsroom has always adhered to the highest standards in the profession, providing viewers with fast, accurate and objective news. The bTV news team - through the prism of all those who have worked and continue to work in the media - is distinguished by its commitment to quality content and its ability to cover the wide range of topics of interest to the audience - social, economic and political, both national and international.

"The newsroom has always been able to present the news not only in a timely manner, but also with the necessary depth and context to enable viewers to make informed decisions. The mission of bTV to be a source of quality information and to play an active role in today's media environment is based on the people who have been producing quality journalism for 24 years. Congratulations to bTV News," says Ralf Bartoleit, CEO of bTV Media Group and Acting Director of News, Current Affairs and Sport.

Each year, the bTV News newsroom organizes an internal competition to recognize the efforts and talents of journalists who have excelled over the past year. The results for 2024 will be announced later today.