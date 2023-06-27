bTV opens a correspondent office in Brussels

From the beginning of July 2023, bTV will have a permanent correspondent office in Brussels. It will be an integral part of the newly created CME News Bureau, jointly staffed with experienced reporters from its leading commercial television stations in Bulgaria, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia (Hrvatska and Slovenia are expected to follow in the fall of 2023). The CME News Bureau will serve as the base from which CME correspondents will cover EU, NATO and other European affairs for their respective domestic audiences.

The work of the European institutions and the impact of decisions in the heart of Europe on life in Bulgaria are an important part of the content in bTV News, and through the new position, viewers of the media will have the opportunity to receive even more accurate and timely information. The journalist Desislava Mincheva-Raoul will monitor and cover the topics and cases that are considered in the European institutions and the work of the Bulgarian politicians in them.

Desislava Mincheva-Raoul is a long-time bTV correspondent for France, Belgium and Luxembourg and Western Europe, and will continue to cover the most important from Paris and the region. She is among the most recognizable faces of the media with extensive professional experience. In addition to being a journalist and program director at RFI (Radio France International - Bulgaria), she has dedicated 10 years to the fight of helping victims of terrorism and against the death penalty as Director of Communications at AFVT (the French Association of Victims of Terrorism) and in the - the significant European non-governmental organization working against the death penalty - ECPM ("Together Against the Death Penalty").