bTV's “This Morning” is celebrating its 24th birthday

bTV's “This Morning” celebrates its 24th birthday on 5 December. Since its launch in 2000, the current affairs program has become a fixture on television, providing viewers with breaking news, interesting interviews and analysis. Over these 24 years, “This Morning” has built up a loyal audience and proved to be one of the most popular and watched morning shows in Bulgaria.

The festive 5th of December was marked by memories and stories from the faces of the program who shared their involvement and experiences during the working process. They recalled some of the most challenging and interesting situations they have faced over the years and how they overcame the challenges to provide viewers with the most relevant and useful information.