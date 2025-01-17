bTV with a special studio "Trump President Again" on 20 January

On January 20, bTV will broadcast a special program dedicated to the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States. bTV will broadcast the inauguration ceremony live, allowing viewers to follow the start of the ceremony, Trump's historic swearing-in and the speech with which he will officially take office as the 47th President of the United States. The special media correspondents will broadcast live from the Capitol in Washington - the outside anchor of bTV News in the American capital Ivan Georgiev, the correspondent of the media Teodora Trifonova and the cameraman Petar Dzhanavarov. The ceremony will be followed and commented in detail in the special studio "Trump President Again" with hosts Lilyana Boyanova and Rossen Tsvetkov.

The bTV program starts at 17:00 with the News with Lilyana Boyanova and the topic will continue in the “Face to Face” show with Tsvetanka Rizova. The studio "Trump President Again" will start at 18:00 and the highlights will be presented in the central newscast of bTV. How did Donald Trump's second term come about and what can we expect in the next 4 years? What will be the consequences for the United States and the world? What will be his policies on migration, global conflicts, economic processes and international relations? How will these events affect the European Union and Bulgaria? The answers to these questions will be discussed with the guests in the bTV studio. The first European reactions will be presented by Desislava Mincheva-Raoul, and viewers will also see interesting videos about life in the USA prepared by bTV correspondents and international editors.

In its special studio, bTV will present Donald Trump's team for his second term as US president, including a profile of Vice President James David Vance and other key figures in the new government. Their political careers and what we can expect from their work in the highest levels of government will be examined. bTV will also cover the inaugural parade that has been taking place since George Washington's first inauguration in 1789 in New York City.

For bTV viewers, the life-size portraits of all American presidents, painted by Bulgarian artist Rosen Raykov-Rossin, will come to life. These works are on display at the Booth Western Art Museum, a branch of the Smithsonian Institution for Research and Education.

Trump's second inauguration as President of the United States will also be followed online in the special report of btvnovinite.bg - "Trump - The Oath".