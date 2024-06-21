Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" will set a good example on 14 September

This year, Let's Clean Bulgaria Together will expand its reach with new opportunities to improve our environment. On 14 September, volunteers from all over the country will not only be able to clean up polluted areas and improve different spaces, but also initiate other good deeds and get involved in cleaning up rivers, lakes, dams and other water bodies and their adjacent territories. As a result of human activities, water spaces are heavily polluted and summer droughts limit the infiltration capacity of the soil and are a prerequisite for flash floods. In recent years, 23% of floods in Bulgaria have been caused by overflowing rivers (Source: NIMH - "Bulgaria's Changing Climate - Data and Analysis").

The 12th edition of the initiative "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" will be held under the slogan "Let's turn the game around!". It will launch the activities on the occasion of World Cleanup Day 2024, which will take place days later. The largest volunteer initiative in the country continues to work towards changing attitudes about pollution, encouraging personal responsibility and contribution in caring for the planet and making a physical difference in the environment. On September 14, thousands of volunteers, hundreds of schools, kindergartens and NGOs armed with bags, gloves and rubber boots will come out to clean up various polluted areas and water spaces.

In the editions of "Let's Clean Bulgaria Together" held so far, nearly 3 102 000 volunteers have put their trust in the initiative. Together they have collected nearly 100 thousand tons of waste and cleaned 28 800 unregulated dumpsites and polluted areas across the country. According to the global organization Let's Do It World, every 10 tons of waste cleaned up with volunteer labor saves €22 million and 3 years of work for institutions. World Cleanup Day is held under the auspices of the European Parliament and is part of the UN calendar.