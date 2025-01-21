Lilyana Boyanova: bTV is the reason why I want to do journalism

Lilyana Boyanova is known to viewers as the anchor of bTV News. As a journalist she is interested in social issues, education and health. In a special interview for BG Radio and the morning show "Starter", Liliyana reveals what made her choose journalism:

Which is harder: experiencing the news or sharing it with us?

I've been thinking a lot about this, because we're not just "news readers". Apart from being working journalists, we are also people who experience the news.

Apart from the moments when you experience the "hard" side of the news, there are certainly moments when you say to yourself: "Well, I'm very happy that I've chosen this profession!

Oh, I am very happy that I chose this profession because I am working on my dream. The moment I decided to study journalism was the moment bTV went on air - the first private national television. And the moment I started watching bTV news, I told myself that I wanted to be part of that team. In fact, I'm working in my dream job and the reason I want to be a journalist in the first place is because of bTV.

What do you try to say most often?

I try to tell people to be better to each other - to be gentler, kinder and fuller of love. To communicate more and be more meaningful to each other. If they can do one little nice deed every day for someone they know or a stranger, we will live in a much nicer world.

What would you take on if you had to start from scratch?

I wouldn't replace my life. If I had to do something else professionally, I'd probably be a lawyer. It's very interesting to me.

When was the last time you told yourself things would work out?

I try not to tell myself every day that they won't get better.

You can listen to the full interview with Liliana Boyanova here and here.