Natalie Trifonova for EVA magazine: fabulous and real

She looks like she's stepped out of a fairy tale, and this season everything is covered in silver dust, full of hope and belief in magic. That's why EVA magazine and photographer Kostadin Krastev-Koko created a fairytale world for Natalie Trifonova for the cover of the December/January issue. You can read what the "COOLt" host has to say about her creative plans in the new issue of EVA magazine, and now we bring you parts of her interview.

You recently won Grazia magazine's Woman of the Year award in the media category. Who is the woman of the year for you?

Apart from the women in my personal life who constantly inspire me, there are many women I admire. Firstly, all three nominees in my category are outstanding and deserve the award. And Marieta Nikolaeva and her team have an achievement that happens to be the first Bulgarian Emmy nomination in the News and Current Affairs category, which can't help but be inspiring. Globally, I have a favorite in terms of her looks, presence and career - and that is Margot Robbie.

When did you realize you had grown up?

I think the development of my career has made me grow up. My growth in television. Also, the Woman of the Year award I got. I've often thought of myself as more of a girl than a woman, but that award was a step towards feeling more like a woman.

How do you prepare for the weather - this can be a very philosophical question, but I'm asking you very specifically in relation to your work.

A lot of people think that presenting the weather is just showing up with a big smile and walking in front of a map. But there’s some serious preparation involved. I have to make the information I get from the meteorologists accessible and interesting to the viewer in my own way, in my own style, to make the maps.

I'm the first person in the weather team at bTV who is not a meteorologist. When I started, Emo Cholakov, Hristina Balinska and Stanislava Tsalova were working there. What reassured me that I would be worthy of their team was the fact that I had already worked with Mincho Praznikov at TV7, and that had given me a lot. To this day, I call him to hear from him on different occasions, to congratulate him on birthdays, or just to ask him, "Uncle Mincho, how are you, is everything okay?" and he says, "Yes, Natalie, tell me how you are. Tell me how love is. Are you happy?" That's always the most important question for him. He taught me the basics of meteorology. He's very open-minded, he has a great sense of humor, he's very kind, he's very warm and he's given me a lot of humanity.

At the end of March, we will see you in a musical at the Plovdiv Opera. This must be a completely new adventure for you...

Ha-ha, yes, the musical is The Producers, there's also a 2005 film with Uma Thurman. I'll be playing her character, a Swedish woman. My rehearsals have just started. In the next few weeks, I will be constantly travelling between Sofia and Plovdiv. Certainly, my participation in Dancing Stars influenced them to offer me the role. They called me on the phone and the first thing I said was "Are you crazy, I can't sing! It turns out that the role doesn't require perfect singing, it's catchy, the musical itself is comedic. Of course, I'll be working with a music teacher, and I think I'll be fine with the support of everyone at the opera.