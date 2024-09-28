New anchor at bTV News

Rosen Tsvetkov, an experienced TV journalist, has joined the well-established team of anchors at bTV News. He will lead the broadcaster's newscasts in rotation with the other anchors at 06:00, 07:00, 08:00, 09:00 and 12:00. He will also take an active part in the panel discussion in the morning block "This Morning".

Rossen Tsvetkov is a long-time producer in the bTV newsroom, presenter of TV segments in special studios and author of materials on investigative journalism and reliability of information. He joined the broadcaster in 2014 and has developed a series of reports on consumer topics for bTV News, the in-depth investigative column bTV Reporters and the journalistic program 120 Minutes. He sees his work as a "cause with a purpose" and has won a number of international and national awards, including internal media competitions.

