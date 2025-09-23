One of the most prestigious international competitions, My Kitchen Rules, is coming to Bulgaria on bTV

bTV has acquired the broadcasting rights to one of the world’s most successful culinary reality shows – My Kitchen Rules from Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of content powerhouse Banijay Entertainment. With this move, the media group expands its portfolio of entertainment formats and, for the first time, will offer Bulgarian viewers a television culinary hit that has already captivated audiences in over 15 countries worldwide.

My Kitchen Rules is a television phenomenon with 50 international seasons under its belt, where millions of viewers share in the excitement of thousands of dinners around the table. The format proves that the recipe for perfect entertainment is simple – delicious food, genuine emotions, and a pinch of competition.

The Bulgarian adaptation of the show will be titled My Kitchen is Number One. In the culinary contest, teams of two, united by family, friendship, work, or other bonds, transform their own homes into a restaurant for one evening, where they must impress both the jury and their competitors with a three-course menu. The best teams advance through a series of culinary duels and challenges until one team earns ultimate recognition and the €75,000 prize.

For the first time in Bulgaria, viewers will see local culinary talents step into the kitchen of this global hit.

Casting is now open – any culinary duo who not only loves to cook but also knows how to have fun and dreams of turning their dining table into an arena of delicious adventures can sign up to participate at btv.bg.

My Kitchen is Number One – the culinary show where the table is a competitive arena, and taste decides everything.

My Kitchen Rules is a Seven Network Australia format. Season 15 of the competitive cooking competition series premiered 1st September on Seven this year. The format has been adapted in 15 territories including UK and US. Banijay Rights handles international distribution.