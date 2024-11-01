Ralf Bartoleit participates in the awarding of the winners of the "K100: The biggest companies in Bulgaria" ranking

The CEO of bTV Media Group Ralf Bartoleit took part in the awarding of the winners of the Capital's "K100: The biggest companies in Bulgaria". He presented the award in the category "Leader in the Solar Park Construction Sector" to SUNOTEC, the leading company in the construction of utility-scale photovoltaic plants.

"bTV Media Group enjoys meeting like-minded partners who think not only about the present, but also about the future. Organizations that, like us, have embraced innovation in their DNA and are ready to go the extra mile. Delivering effective energy solutions is a lot like creating exciting TV content. It takes expertise, courage and a timeless idea. I am delighted to be presenting the award to a company that is working to 'unlock the power of tomorrow'," said Ralf Bartoleit during the ceremony.

The Capital 100 rankings provide a detailed picture of the performance of the country's largest companies. The new edition presents the top 300 companies in the country by revenue for 2023 and over 10 sector tiers.