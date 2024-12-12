Ralf Bartoleit: The Path to Leadership

Bartoleit, you have worked for more than 20 years on various television stations around the world. What do you tell your colleagues about bTV? How is it different from all the others?

bTV Media Group is a fantastic company. That is what I told myself the moment I stepped into my role as CEO and had the chance to observe in detail the work of every department. And this is what I say to everyone who asks me to illustrate it. You know, the TV business all over Europe is somehow similar in each country. Let me give you an example: I was producing “The Voice” as a format for ProSiebenSat.1 in Germany, for TV2 in Hungary and now for bTV. And I can tell you that the production and the quality of the show completely meet all international standards, so in that sense it is not that much different. The level of professionalism and execution are absolutely on par with other markets. The dedication of everyone to bTV is clear once you see the quality and diversity of our shows, the consistency of our trusted newscasts and the ambition with which we welcome every new season.

One thing is incredibly remarkable at bTV and that is its legacy. In every project, bTV ensures that it carries the required responsibility regarding brand and brand development. bTV is an established brand in Bulgaria and it’s important to respect its legacy. As a media group it is a pioneer of entertainment and a staple in News, and we as a team owe this shared responsibility to respect this heritage and make sure we build upon all directions of entertainment.

What is bTV's most valuable asset? How do you multiply it?

The main asset of the company is its people and how appreciative everyone is of their day-to-day job. The media business has a very specific privilege - and that is the opportunity for instant gratification and confirmation of your work. You can immediately see the project on the screen, hear it on radio, or scroll through it in digital, and you feel the fulfillment of having it come to life. I see that in people’s eyes, I see it in mine as well, so I make sure everyone gets the opportunity to make their great ideas happen. I foster an environment of extremely talented, dedicated and professional teams, and together we carry the shared responsibility of making bTV Media Group better and better.

Rating always and at any cost. What are the risks of such a policy? Are there other criteria for the success of a television station?

Ratings and results are in the end important, but it’s a lot more beyond that. The work in a television station is all about dedication, execution and love of the product. It’s necessary to maintain an open culture and nurture the ambition to improve and keep moving forward, because it takes a lot to make a show great. There might be shows where ratings are not always the best, but the feedback of people goes beyond that. The journey of a media product is emotional and believe me, a lower rating will not compromise the delight of its production process. Sure, it will motivate us to get better and identify the areas where we could improve, and the process of doing that will be equally satisfying. In our industry the only risk is not making that step/leap/move.

How do you protect freedom of speech? Should all points of view always be given?

Modern world carries with it a colorful reality. Eastern Europe is a region with a very recent history and societies are still dealing with the changes they have gone through since 1989. I have a long history and experience in the region, working as a foreign correspondent in multiple countries in Eastern Europe and I believe that ensuring a level-headed platform for all existing viewpoints is a duty and responsibility for media. It is a system of multiple social and political factors, it’s not a bipolar reality and being one of the leading media groups in the country, you have to be a platform for expression and discussion. That is what people are looking for and we have a journalistic duty to do so. And I can confidently say that bTV Media Group is very successful in giving an equal opportunity for expression and our experience shows it.

Is the leader of a major media outlet different from all leaders in other fields? What is your footprint at bTV and in its business.

You know, on stage in theater, if you want to see who the leader is, never look at how someone is dressed or how they act. Simply observe how others behave around them – that way you will know. A good leader is someone who is not obsessed with bureaucracy, a number-cruncher, but someone who has a good sense of the job, the people around them and the processes that turn ideas into reality. I am happy to have a full 360-degree view of how the media business works, because, in addition to being a journalist, I have had the chance to work and walk through every area that makes up a media – program, production, distribution, sales, digital and since then – being the managing director of several channels across Hungary and Germany, and now CEO in Bulgaria. I believe in innovation, diversification, a constant strive to become market leader, a process preceded by open discussions and well-calculated decisions in a respectful culture.

What is your personal cause outside of work?

In my spare time you can often find me around art. I watch documents and newscasts all day through work. After that, I chose to look at art. It inspires a hybrid way of thinking in my head and even in a sales perspective and has an incredible unconventional approach to bringing projects together. I believe modern art inspires business and inspires me into more critical thinking.

Photos – Kostadin Krastev-Koko