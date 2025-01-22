Sofia Library honors bTV for sustainable media partnership

The Capital Library presented its tenth anniversary awards "Writer of the Year" and "Reader of the Year". bTV is among the media outlets honored with a special award of the decade (2014-2024) for sustainable media partnership.

"For us at bTV Media Group, it is a cause and a priority to promote awareness, credibility, literacy, culture and education, and I think that in the next decade we will also have a successful partnership with the Capital Library," said bTV News reporter Gergana Venkova, who accepted the award.

The most read author of the decade was Georgi Gospodinov and the author of the year was Victoria Beshliyska. Professor Nikolai Ovcharov was the winner in the field of scientific literature, and Georgi Konstantinov was the most-read poet. The most read author of children's literature is Evgenia Voynova.